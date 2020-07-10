The midfielder left Accra on Thursday afternoon, via a private jet, to join his new teammates.

Wakaso completed a big money move to Chinese league in January, having spent the last two and half years at Alaves.

The 29-year-old initially joined Jiangsu Suning in a pre-season camp in Dubai, but returned to Ghana in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The former Espanyol enforcer has been in Ghana for the past four months and couldn’t travel to China due to lockdown and a closure of the country’s borders.

However, Wakaso has finally made the trip to China, courtesy a private jet, to begin his career with Jiangsu Suning.

Mubarak Wakaso

Although the Chinese league is yet to restart, some teams have reportedly started training as the Asian nation gradually eases its restrictions.

Having already played in Spain, Greece, Russia and Scotland, Wakaso would be hoping to enjoy another fruitful spell in China.