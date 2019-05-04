The agreement will see Multimedia Group Limited’s recognizable brands across radio, TV and online acquiring official broadcasting rights for the 2019 cycle of the awards.

Originally launched in 2018, The Ghana Football Awards, the first of its kind, was established to celebrate the achievements of Ghanaian football stakeholders across the local and international scene. Atletico Madrid and Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey was named Footballer of the Year at a glamourous and well-attended ceremony held at the Accra Marriot Hotel in July 2018.

Multimedia platforms such as Joy FM, Joy News, Joy Prime, myjoyonline.com, Adom FM and TV, Asempa FM, Hitz FM, Luv FM, Nhyira FM amongst others will lead in the dissemination of information about the Awards, set to take place in the wake of the Africa Cup of Nations in July 2019.

“The Multimedia Group Limited is pleased to partner AE Mediacom to organize the 2019 edition of the Ghana Football Awards. As we understand, it is among others to reward excellence in the football industry and as well as challenge others to strive to achieve greater laurels in their career,” said Samuel Yirenkyi, Group Head of Sports, Multimedia Group Limited.

“The selection panels we trust are distinguished to be on point in their judgments to make the event a success and in our quest as Multimedia Group Limited to live by our values of Integrity, Community and Leadership, we believe we will see one of the best Football awards in the world. We urge as many corporate organizations to come on board to support a worthy event.”

Nutifafa Attah, Executive Director of AE Mediacom, said: “We are privileged that media giants such as Multimedia Group Limited see the Football Awards as a brand worthy of support, and are excited about the wide-reach that they bring on board to serve the awards to more patrons both locally and internationally.”

The Football Awards is helmed by a distinguished board made up of former footballers, coaches, referees and journalists, who meet to decide on award modalities and select shortlisted nominees.

An electoral college made up of 100 coaches, captains, journalists on one side and the general public on the other is then instituted to decide on winners across 9 competitive categories.

The voting process is audited by world renowned firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Nominations for the 2019 season are expected to be unveiled by the end of May 2019.