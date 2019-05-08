The 33-year-old believes nothing would surpass such a feat, should he lead his country to the coveted trophy.

Ghana has won the AFCON four times in the past, but the country’s last triumph came over three decades ago.

It’s now been 37 years since the Black Stars conquered Africa, despite the team coming close in recent years.

Ghana has qualified for the AFCON in each of the last seven editions and were losing finalists in 2010 and 2015.

Pulse Ghana

Gyan, who plays for Turkish side Kayserispor, believes it’s high time Ghana won something after the previous failures.

According to him, it would be his biggest legacy should be lead the Black Stars to win the coveted continental title.

“Not winning the AFCON is a major worry for us the players. We the players talk about this AFCON a lot in our private conversation,” he told Kessben FM, as quoted by Footballmadeinghana.com.

“I have tried a lot for my country but the biggest legacy I want to leave is winning the African of Nations trophy for Ghana.”

“I’m ready for the AFCON. By the grace of God I’m fit. Yesterday I came in the game in the 80th minute and that is good for me," he added.

Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals from 106 international games.