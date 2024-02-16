My BP was rising after CIV's second goal – Mali’s coach explains viral AFCON video

Mali had been in control of the game, playing with a man advantage, and took the lead through Nene Dorgeles' curling strike in the second half.

However, the Elephants fought back to equalize in the 90th minute through Simon Adingra's opportunistic finish and then scored again in the dying moments of extra time through Diakite's header, which secured their victory.

Chelle was visibly distressed at the final whistle and has since explained that he felt overwhelmed due to his health issues.

"After the Elephants' second goal, I started to feel dizzy, my blood pressure was rising," he said. "Thankfully, my compatriot poured enough water on my head to stabilize my blood pressure."