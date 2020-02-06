The Nigeria international completed a dream move Old Trafford on deadline day during the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old is a long-time fan of Man United and even agreed to take a pay cut in order to join the Red Devils.

While Ighalo’s signing came as a surprise to many, Sonnie Badu believes the striker will be an instant hit at Man United.

READ ALSO: My father wanted me to become a lawyer but I chose football – Kwesi Appiah

In an Instagram post, the award-winning singer described the Nigerian as his “brother”, insisting he will be the new Andy Cole at Old Trafford.

“Ighalo will be the new Andy Cole for Manchester United. This man is the real deal. I mentioned to him in the past, that all he needed was the right midfielder to supply him with the ball,” Sonnie Badu wrote.

The singer further stated that Ighalo will take his game to the next level under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Now with those people talking plenty, just remember that coach Ole was a striker, so he knows how to identify one ... Jude my brother, the whole of Nigeria is backing you. You are the first to wear this shirt.

“Africa is proud of you .. and Yes!!!! I am a proud big brother .... you sister is smiling on you from heaven, I think that was her first request in heaven when she got there,” Sonnie Badu added.

Ighalo is expected to ease Man United's goal-scoring burden, with the club having struggled in front of goal since the injury of Marcus Rashford.