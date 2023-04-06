My dream is to be like Asamoah Gyan – Antoine Semenyo

In an interview with Ghanaweb, the Premiership striker said: “I used to watch him when he came to AFCON competitions and the World Cup. He was such a big player and I dream to be exactly like him”

Ghana’s hero in the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers as he climbed off the bench to score the only goal at the Baba Yara Stadium against Angola in Chris Hughton’s first game in charge of the national team.

The 23-year-old who joined Bournemouth in the English Premier League during the January transfer window has yet to score having already played eight matches under coach Gary O’Neil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has disclosed that Ghana is lucky to have a player like Mohammed Kudus.

The 64-year-old looks set to build his team around the Ajax star, having started him in each of his first two matches in charge of the Black Stars.

Hughton’s debut game saw Ghana defeat Angola 1-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, with the West Africans coming from behind to draw with the Black Antelopes in the reverse fixture.