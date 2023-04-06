He said the former Black Stars striker is one player he has always modeled his game after.
My dream is to be like Asamoah Gyan – Antoine Semenyo
Black Stars and Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has disclosed his admiration for former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan.
Recommended articles
In an interview with Ghanaweb, the Premiership striker said: “I used to watch him when he came to AFCON competitions and the World Cup. He was such a big player and I dream to be exactly like him”
Ghana’s hero in the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers as he climbed off the bench to score the only goal at the Baba Yara Stadium against Angola in Chris Hughton’s first game in charge of the national team.
The 23-year-old who joined Bournemouth in the English Premier League during the January transfer window has yet to score having already played eight matches under coach Gary O’Neil.
Relatedly, Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has disclosed that Ghana is lucky to have a player like Mohammed Kudus.
The 64-year-old looks set to build his team around the Ajax star, having started him in each of his first two matches in charge of the Black Stars.
Hughton’s debut game saw Ghana defeat Angola 1-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, with the West Africans coming from behind to draw with the Black Antelopes in the reverse fixture.
Kudus played a key role in both games for Ghana and his national team manager believes the country is fortunate to have a player of his calibre.
More from category
-
‘You won’t create jobs but want to tax bet winnings’ – Dumelo slams Gov’t
-
Government introduces new 10% tax on betting and lottery winnings
-
My dream is to be like Asamoah Gyan – Antoine Semenyo