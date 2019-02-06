Boateng, 31 made a sensational move from Sassuolo to Barcelona last month. He joined the Catalans on a six months loan deal, with the option of a permanent stay.

His move shocked the football fraternity and his son who is 10 years old wasn’t an exception to that, especially the feel of seeing his father play with Lionel Messi in the same team.

He said: "I changed a lot of teams and at the end of my career here's the chance to play in this team is the most exciting thing to a footballer.

"I will be 32 years old in March, for me it was unthinkable I repeat, at this age it's a dream. How did my children react? Jermaine is 10 years old and has understood. Maddox is amazed that I will play with Messi."

Boateng had scored 4 times for Sassuolo in 13 serie A games before leaving to join Barcelona.