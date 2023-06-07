ADVERTISEMENT
Nacee reveals how Asamoah Gyan gave him $8,000 to organise concert

Emmanuel Ayamga

Gospel artiste Nacee has recounted how Asamoah Gyan gave him $8,000 when he was struggling to raise money to organise a concert.

The singer said he was experiencing a financially difficult period in 2015 but the footballer came through for him.

He, therefore, thanked Gyan for his benevolence and said he will always be grateful to the footballer for his kindness.

“I remember when I wanted to organise a concert in 2015 and I was financially struggling, Asamoah Gyan gave me $8,000,” Nacee said in an interview with Kofi TV.

“In fact, [I’ll say this’ anywhere. And I just want the opportunity to meet him once again to say thank you.”

In a separate post on Instagram, Nacee said his latest song “Aseda” was dedicated to Gyan and prayed for the striker.

“I don’t know if I could have survived that storm without you but I’m grateful God brought you into my life,” the singer wrote.

“You’re the best gift anyone could ever ask for. May God keep elevating you globally… I dedicate Aseda to you. Aseda.”

Meanwhile, Gyan recently disclosed that he was pondering whether to retire or keep playing, but insisted he still felt young.

The veteran forward said it’s difficult to stop playing the game that he so much loves but noted that he hasn’t yet made a decision on his future.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
