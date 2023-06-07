Nacee reveals how Asamoah Gyan gave him $8,000 to organise concert

He, therefore, thanked Gyan for his benevolence and said he will always be grateful to the footballer for his kindness.

“I remember when I wanted to organise a concert in 2015 and I was financially struggling, Asamoah Gyan gave me $8,000,” Nacee said in an interview with Kofi TV.

“In fact, [I’ll say this’ anywhere. And I just want the opportunity to meet him once again to say thank you.”

In a separate post on Instagram, Nacee said his latest song “Aseda” was dedicated to Gyan and prayed for the striker.

“I don’t know if I could have survived that storm without you but I’m grateful God brought you into my life,” the singer wrote.

“You’re the best gift anyone could ever ask for. May God keep elevating you globally… I dedicate Aseda to you. Aseda.”

Meanwhile, Gyan recently disclosed that he was pondering whether to retire or keep playing, but insisted he still felt young.