I always feel safe around 'perfect gentleman' Thomas Partey - Nana Aba

The troll rudely quoted her tweet with the comment “Did she get home safe?”, to which Nana Aba described as a stupid question.

“Yes, I did. I always feel safe around Partey. He’s a perfect gentleman. Do you have another stupid question?” she wrote.

Partey was out with Nana Aba, who is a very good friend of his, with the pair having lunch at a restaurant in London.

While eating, the media personality filmed Partey on her phone and told her Arsenal followers to say hello to the Gunners star.

“Arsenal fans, I am with your super-duper midfielder, Thomas Partey. Thomas, say hello to your fans,” she said.

However, Partey responded by aiming a dig at Manchester United, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United last Sunday.

“You’re welcome, join us in celebration of [Manchester] United’s loss,” the 29-year-old jokingly said, before confirming if the Red Devils really lost.