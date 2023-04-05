The GHOne TV general manager said this in response to a Twitter troll when she posted a video of herself hanging out with the footballer.
I always feel safe around 'perfect gentleman' Thomas Partey - Nana Aba
Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has described Thomas Partey as the perfect gentleman, insisting she has always felt safe around him.
Recommended articles
The troll rudely quoted her tweet with the comment “Did she get home safe?”, to which Nana Aba described as a stupid question.
“Yes, I did. I always feel safe around Partey. He’s a perfect gentleman. Do you have another stupid question?” she wrote.
Partey was out with Nana Aba, who is a very good friend of his, with the pair having lunch at a restaurant in London.
While eating, the media personality filmed Partey on her phone and told her Arsenal followers to say hello to the Gunners star.
“Arsenal fans, I am with your super-duper midfielder, Thomas Partey. Thomas, say hello to your fans,” she said.
However, Partey responded by aiming a dig at Manchester United, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United last Sunday.
“You’re welcome, join us in celebration of [Manchester] United’s loss,” the 29-year-old jokingly said, before confirming if the Red Devils really lost.
Partey and his Arsenal teammates have been the team to beat this season, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table.
More from category
-
Chris Hughton is a good friend but I didn’t impose him on GFA – Gabby Otchere-Darko
-
I always feel safe around 'perfect gentleman' Thomas Partey - Nana Aba
-
Afena-Gyan performs better than some regular Black Stars players – Uncle