“He’s our own; we should give him enough time to prepare and let’s stop giving him pressure” He told Adom TV’s Afia Pokua on her show Vim Talk.

Fatau also expressed his disappointment at the fact that Ghanaians find it difficult to work with a Ghanaian coach and would rather opt for a foreign coach to replace him.

According to the former coach, not all defeats faced by a team are caused by the Coach’s incompetence, and the players are sometimes just as much to blame.

“People are judging Kwesi Appiah based on his reaction on the field, and that’s very wrong. A coach’s advice in the dressing room is more important than his reaction on the field” He said.

“A coach’s duty is to teach players how to perform properly before they get to the field, but if they perform poorly, it is their fault sometimes, not the coach’s. So I find it unnecessary that they put all the blame on Kwesi Appiah for the Black Star’s poor performance. We should never even think of sacking Kwesi Appiah”

Watch the full interview below:

By Elijah Adiasany