The former Black Stars skipper who represented Ghana in the just ended Africa Cup thinks although he owes the success of his career to the opportunities handed to him by the nation, Ghanaians have also benefited from his iconic figure on the international scene.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM about when he intends calling it quits with the national team, Gyan said: “The national team has played a huge role in my career; not a small role at all”.

“That is why I go all out for the country during tournaments despite any agenda against me.

“I play for the country, not my detractors because even though I am not God, the name Asamoah Gyan has saved a lot of people abroad”, he said.

Citing one such example to buttress his point, Mr Gyan narrated: “I remember my days at Sunderland; the owner of a company in London, who is from Sunderland, spared his Ghanaian employees from losing their jobs in a retrenchment exercise just because of me.

“So, that name [Asamoah Gyan] has saved a lot of people”, he added.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer in international football with 51 goals and he is also Africa’s greatest scorer in the FIFA World Cup with six goals.