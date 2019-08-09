Asamoah Gyan was instrumental as Kwesi Appiah became the first indigene to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan opens up on his pain over being stripped of Black Stars captaincy

The 33-year-old striker who is aggrieved over Kwesi Appiah’s decision to strip him of his Black Stars captaincy and also keep him on the bench in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has said that the former Khartoum FC coach should have reciprocated his kind gesture in helping him build his CV in the early stage of his career.

“I gave Kwesi Appiah his first CV, he didn’t have anything in 2013. I scored 12 goals to help Ghana qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup," he told Asempa FM.

“I think this was the time for him to have paid it back, but he is the coach he decided not to give me much playing time.

“I got injured in most parts of last season, but getting to the end of the season I recovered and scored three goals in four games, so my team and other clubs were monitoring me in this AFCON, but I wasn’t given much playing time by the coach.

Asamoah Gyan is now a free agent after his contract with Kayserispor run out.