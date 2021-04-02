Neymar back for PSG in time for decisive week

It could be difficult for them to recover in the event of another defeat, at a time when reports are linking coach Christophe Galtier with a move to rivals Lyon in the summer.

Player to watch: Stevan Jovetic

The 31-year-old former Manchester City striker has emerged as a key player in a Monaco side who remain title contenders. Jovetic has scored five times for the principality club in 2021, despite starting on just three occasions since the turn of the year.

Almost always consigned to the role of substitute, he was chosen ahead of French international Wissam Ben Yedder for the 4-0 win at Saint-Etienne last time out and duly scored the opening goal.

He built on that by scoring three times in three games for Montenegro in World Cup qualifying and will now hope to be selected by coach Niko Kovac for Saturday's clash with Metz as fourth-placed Monaco look to extend a run of one defeat in 15 outings.