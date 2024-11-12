ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘The grass is up to standard now’ - NSA boss says Baba Yara Stadium is ready to host football games

Mandela Anuvabe

The Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Board, Seth Panwum, says football games can now be played at the Baba Yara Stadium.

‘The grass is up to standard now’ - NSA boss says Baba Yara Stadium is ready to host football games
‘The grass is up to standard now’ - NSA boss says Baba Yara Stadium is ready to host football games

Panwum said the pitch has undergone maintenance and is now ready to host football matches again.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Channel One TV, the NSA boss explained that authorities will visit the facility soon to assess its readiness for Ghana Premier League matches to finally return to the stadium.

"Baba Yara is equally undergoing, let me say, re-turfing, you know, and it has come of age. The grass is up to standard now.

NSA Boss Seth Panwum
NSA Boss Seth Panwum Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

"With constant working after the game, we would go to Baba Yara as well to have a review of the work so far, then, yes, you know, so that we can attest whether it is ready, then we can allow Kumasi Asante Kotoko to return to the pitch," said Panwum.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) withdrew its approval of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host Category C games due to the poor nature of the playing field.

Baba Yara
Baba Yara Pulse Ghana

This came after the Black Stars were defeated by a lone goal by Angola on matchday one of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poor pitch was a matter of public concern after the game that saw Ghana lose at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first time in 24 years.

The nation has since relocated to playing national team games at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kumasi Asante Kotoko, who use the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their home grounds, have also been forced to play home matches at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Mandela Anuvabe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

Footballer instantly killed after lightning struck him on the pitch (VIDEO)

Footballer instantly killed after lightning struck him on the pitch (VIDEO)

Mbappe and UCL Logo

UEFA Champions League: Today’s fixtures and match predictions

Andre Ayew celebrates 'best dad in the world' Abedi Pele on 60th birthday

‘Best dad in the world’ - Andre Ayew celebrates father Abedi Pele on 60th birthday

Real Madrid vs AC Milan

Madrid vs AC Milan: Los Blancos stumble as Milan claims Champions League victory