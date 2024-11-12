‘The grass is up to standard now’ - NSA boss says Baba Yara Stadium is ready to host football games

Speaking on Channel One TV, the NSA boss explained that authorities will visit the facility soon to assess its readiness for Ghana Premier League matches to finally return to the stadium.

"Baba Yara is equally undergoing, let me say, re-turfing, you know, and it has come of age. The grass is up to standard now.

"With constant working after the game, we would go to Baba Yara as well to have a review of the work so far, then, yes, you know, so that we can attest whether it is ready, then we can allow Kumasi Asante Kotoko to return to the pitch," said Panwum.

CAF ban on Baba Yara Stadium

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) withdrew its approval of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host Category C games due to the poor nature of the playing field.

This came after the Black Stars were defeated by a lone goal by Angola on matchday one of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The poor pitch was a matter of public concern after the game that saw Ghana lose at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first time in 24 years.