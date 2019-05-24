Asamoah Gyan, the erstwhile skipper of the Black Stars retired from the team after James Kwesi Appiah stripped him of his position as the captain of the team.

READ MORE: Kotoko qualify for semis, AshGold and Medeama's faith undecided

However, he rescinded his decision after the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intervened.

But Kwesi Appiah stood his grounds and maintained his decision early on to announce Andre Ayew as the skipper, while elevating Asamoah Gyan to the position of the General captain.

A statement on the Ghana FA website read: ''This follows a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing was granted to the plans of the coach.

''Ayew replaces Asamoah Gyan, as captain of the Black Stars.

''Gyan, who has captained the Black Stars for a record seven years has been elevated to the position of "General Captain".

''Subsequently, Kwadwo Asamoah has been named the deputy captain.

''President of the GFA-NC Dr Kofi Amoah has called on all stakeholders and citizens to support the transition whilst the Black Stars prepare their assault and conquest of Africa at AFCON 2019.''

Ghana will play Benin, Guinea Bissau and Cameroon at the tournament in Egypt.

The Black Stars are scheduled to start camping on 1 June, 2019 in Dubai where the provisional 29-man squad would be trimmed to 23 for the showpiece.