Asante Kotoko who needed to avoid a defeat to book their ticket to the last four of the competition held Aduana Stars to a one all draw at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Thursday.

Asante Kotoko drew the first blood after Emmanuel Gyamfi expertly nodded home a well taken cross in the 39th minute.

But Aduana Stars responded just two minutes afterward- Abdulrahman Fatawu scored from a goal mouth melee, following a corner kick.

The game was an end to end affair, so the results was a fair reflection of the game.

While at Nkoranza, Ashanti Gold who needed a win over Techiman City in order to reach the last four were leading by a goal to nil, but the game was rained off after 40 minutes.

Appiah McCarthy was the scorer of the lone goal. It will be continued from the 40 minute on Friday.

Medeama despite a 2-0 victory against Berekum Chelsea will have to wait for the outcome of AshGold game to determine their faith. They amassed 22 points, which put them on level pegging with Asante Kotoko, yet the tie was separated via the application of the head to head rules- Medeama beat Kotoko 1-0 at Tarkwa and in the reverse fixture the Porcupines hammered them 2-0.

AshGold will finish top of zone A if they maintain their 1-0 lead at Nkoranza

If Asante Kotoko finish second in group A, they will take on Hearts of Oak who have topped group B.

While AshGold will face either Karela or Liberty Professionals they top group A, while the the second spot is determined after the last round of matches in zone B over the weekend.