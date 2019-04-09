The duo was the best during the Porcupine Warriors campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, as the Kumasi giants reached the group stage of the competition.

Kotoko defeated the Zesco United 2-1 in Ghana and lost the return encounter by that same margin and failed to qualify from the group.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey talks about Atletico Madrid future

Yacouba assisted the two goals, while Emmanuel Gyamfi recorded his name on the scoresheet in Kotoko’s win over the Zambian giants in Kumasi.

There have been reports that Zesco United have officially enquired about Songne Yacouba and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Asante Kotoko have now confirmed via their official Twitter handle that they have opened talks with the Zambian giants for the transfer of the Burkinabe import and the Ghanaian winger.

“We have agreed to open negotiations with Zesco United for players, @Yacoubasongne1 and Emmanuel Gyamfi,” the Tweet reads.

Yacouba, 27, has been Kotoko’s main man upfront since joining from Stade Malien in January 2018.

Emmanuel Gyamfi has been instrumental in Kotoko’s campaign since joining them from Wa All Stars five years ago.