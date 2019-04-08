Partey has been linked to clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Roma, Man City, etc, after excelling throughout the season.

The 25-year-old, despite reports linking him to other clubs, has said that he is going nowhere.

"I've grown up in Atlético de Madrid and I'm sure I'm staying here," he said after the defeat to Barcelona on Saturday. "I do not know where they will understand me better than here," he added.

"I will stay at Atlético until they do not want me here," he reaffirmed.

Thomas Partey and his Atletico Madrid side put up a standout performance against Barcelona, but they crashed out in the late minute against Barcelona who a one-man advantage due to Diogo Costa’s red card.

He has featured 27 times this season for the Madrid giants and he has three goals to is credit.