Official: Otto Addo drops Mubarak Wakaso from Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup

Evans Annang

Experienced Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will not play in his second World Cup as Black Stars coach Otto Addo omits him from the final squad for the 2022 edition.

In an announcement of the squad in Accra, the KAS Eupen player failed to make the 26-man list for the Qatar tournament.

Wakaso was expected to make the squad due to an unexpected injury to Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrissu last weekend.

However, in the list released by Coach Addo, Gent midfielder Elisha Owusu was picked ahead of the long-serving player.

Mubarak Wakaso played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil where Ghana exited the competition from the group phase without winning a single game

The former Villareal midfielder now joins Jeffrey Schlupp, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Joseph Paintsil who have all reportedly been dropped from the final Black Stars.

Ghana will play its first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, at Stadium 974 in Qatar's capital city, Doha.

Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar after beating West African rivals Nigeria in the play-offs. The Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

