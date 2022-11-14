Official: Otto Addo drops Mubarak Wakaso from Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup

Wakaso was expected to make the squad due to an unexpected injury to Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrissu last weekend.

However, in the list released by Coach Addo, Gent midfielder Elisha Owusu was picked ahead of the long-serving player.

Mubarak Wakaso played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil where Ghana exited the competition from the group phase without winning a single game

The former Villareal midfielder now joins Jeffrey Schlupp, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Joseph Paintsil who have all reportedly been dropped from the final Black Stars.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana will play its first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, at Stadium 974 in Qatar's capital city, Doha.