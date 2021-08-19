‘One of the best!’ – Chelsea celebrates Michael Essien to mark 16th anniversary of his signing

Chelsea, then managed by Jose Mourinho, splashed £24.4 million to price Essien away from Lyon, making him the club’s record signing at the time.

The Ghanaian went on to enjoy massive success at the club, winning multiple titles, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

On the 16th anniversary of the day he joined Chelsea, the club took to Twitter to celebrate one of its legends.

In a series of tweets, the Blues shared some of the great goals scored by Essien, accompanied by the caption: “One of the best in recent years.”

Meanwhile, the Premier League’s Twitter page also shared some highlights of the midfielder while describing him as one of the league’s greats.

Essien is currently undertaking his coaching badges and serves as an assistant manager at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

In an interview last year, Essien said he never thought he would become a coach but believes he has a lot to impart on the younger generation of players.

“I never thought I would be a coach when I was playing,” the former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder said.