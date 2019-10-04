The Ghana Football Association’s statute gives room to a vice president, but Osei Kwaku Palmer wants to change the status quo with the introduction of two vice presidents.

The owner and bankroller of Tema Youth announced this when he launched his mouth-watering manifesto titled policy document on Wednesday at the Alisa Hotel, Accra.

“Within this policy document, we have indicated that we will lobby to have two vice presidents. Within the Francophone countries in Africa, which is even of a smaller unit they have two vice presidents. The reason I want two deputies is that you need someone who will concentrate on the administrative and finance aspect of the association. Then you also need someone who will focus on the operational or competitions aspect. At the moment I don’t have anybody in mind or in straight jacket form but when we go and meet as Executive Council members and some people have those qualities then we will elect them. Council will decide but at that moment competency will be the sole criteria,” Palmer said to the admiration of his guests.

Another major highlight of the policy document was the candidates ambitious, achievable, bankable and realistic strategy which will see the Association raise in excess of ninety million US dollars when elected into office.

Palmer said the sources of this ambition revenue target are already known and identifiable.

“Most of these are identifiable sources of funds to the GFA. The planning horizon of the generation of these funds would span through a period of four years. These prudential estimates are very conservative in nature as per the principle of budgetary estimates with the finance committee to be tasked to execute and target,” his policy document stated in part.

Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer is one of the seven persons aspiring for the vacant GFA presidency.