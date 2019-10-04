Thomas Partey was a victim of armed robbery on Tuesday when his home in the Spanish capital of Madrid was raided by burglars, while he was in Moscow with Atletico Madrid for the CAF Champions League tie.

READ MORE: GFA presidential aspirant Osei Palmer promises to build 100-bed sports hospital

And in the wake of the burglary, Pulse Sports has compiled a list of renowned Ghanaian players who suffered a similar fate as their compatriot Thomas Partey.

Sulley Muntari

Ghanaian player who have suffered robbery attacks

Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari suffered the third robbery in Italy as notorious thieves ransacked his house in Milan in September 2009

Inter's Muntari and Frenchman Patrick Vieira became the latest footballers to fall victims of crime after their homes in Milan were burgled while the duo was playing in their 4-0 thrashing of AC Milan in the derby della Madonnina.

According to Tuttosport, thieves allegedly raided both men's homes after smashing their way through windows.

Cash, jewellery, watches and high-tech gadgets were stolen.

The report claimed Vieira has lost valuables worth up to 800,000, Euros while team-mate Muntari's damages amount to 200,000 Euros.

It's not the first-time criminals have picked on Muntari.

Back in May 2019, the Ghana international had his 17,000 Euros watch stolen after he was mugged in Milan.

On the same day, thieves tried to steal his car from outside his home before he chased them away.

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian player who have suffered robbery attacks

The house of Ghana internationals Andre and Jordan Ayew in Marseille was robbed while they travelled with the French champions at the time to Slovakia for a Uefa Champions League match against Zilina which they won 0-7 in November 2010.

Police launched an investigation and said the robbers damaged the brothers’ villa in Marseille after breaking into the house by smashing a glass door.

Police said the criminals stole hi-fi equipment, jewellery and expensive watches and also spilt dishwashing liquid on the floor, damaged household electrical goods and slashed up a sofa with a knife.

John Mensah

Ghanaian player who have suffered robbery attacks

John Mensah, who was Ghana’s captain at the time suffered armed robbery attack in Ghana in December 2011.

Ghana captain John Mensah suffered an armed robbery attack at his home in Accra at the most expensive gated community in the country called Trassaco.

The robbers in the early hours succeeded in breaking into Henrietta Mensah, then wife of the Black Stars captain’s black Cadillac Escalade.

Despite the sensitive alarm in the SUV, the thieves managed to break the window and made away with some personal effects after unsuccessfully trying to gain access to the bedrooms. It was also the second time in two years that the strong Mensah’s house had come under robbers’ attack.

In the first incident, the robbers fired gunshots which damaged some glass windows of the house.

READ MORE:

Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari

Ghanaian player who have suffered robbery attacks

Gyan, Muntari suffered robbery in Maseru hotel while playing against Lesotho for Ghana in June 2013

Asamoah Gyan had his US$ 10,000 stolen while he was playing against Lesotho.

Thieves stole $10,000 belonging to Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan and an expensive watch belonging to AC Milan star Sulley Muntari in their hotel room in Maseru while they were playing in Ghana's 2-0 win over Lesotho in a 2014 World Cup qualifier.

Muntari also lost an expensive bracelet and jewellery which he had bought for his wife as well as his jacket.

The theft took place while the Black Stars were on the Setsoto Stadium pitch against the Crocodiles but no doors were broken which means the thieves had some assistance probably from the hotel staff.

Michael Essien

Ghanaian player who have suffered robbery attacks

Michael Essien’s London home was robbed in 2015, while he was plying his trade in Italy with AC Milan.

Thieves stormed his mansion and made away with his £75,000 Range Rover. They hit other houses in the neighbourhood, making away with a Mercedes and BMW.

Michael Essien suffered another robbery in his home in Athens, Greece in February 2016.

“Experienced my 1st bad week in Athens.My home burgled on Wednesday & defeat on Saturday. #iamasurvivor.looking fwd to new week#jahlives#Pao.” he confirmed the robbery.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Ghanaian player who have suffered robbery attacks

Burglars raided Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's home in Udine, Italy while he was in Ghana for international duty in October 2016.

The gang broke into his residence and ransacked his three bedrooms and that of two of his neighbours.

Ebenezer Ofori

Ghanaian player who have suffered robbery attacks

Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori was left terrified after seven armed robbers raided his residence in Accra in September 2017.

The 22-year-old's Range Rover with registration number GR- 2027-17 was taken away by the robbers as well as some valuable items from his residence at Haatso, Accra.

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghanaian player who have suffered robbery attacks

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng had his house burgled during their Barcelona's 1-0 home victory over Real Valladolid in the Spanish La Liga in February 2019.

The German-born of Ghanaian descent lasted for 60 minutes in their slim home win before he got replaced by Luiz Suarez.

According to Spanish tabloid MD, Kevin-Prince Boateng’s home was robbed of €300,000 worth of jewellery and other valuables.

Boateng was marking his home debut for the Spanish giants since joining them on loan from US Sassuolo.

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Burglars stormed the house of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey located in Boadilla del Monte after the player left for Moscow with Atletico Madrid for their UEFA Champions League game on Tuesday 1st October 2019.

The incident happened at a time Partey’s housekeeper was present, but fortunately, there were no injuries, despite being traumatized.

The robbers are believed to have taken a number of valuables during their quickie raid.

The issue has since been reported to the police for an investigation to commence into the matter.