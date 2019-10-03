READ MORE: Thomas Partey & 7 African players who scored on matchday 2 of the Champions League

Mr Palmer has identified that sports related injuries have become rampant, and therefore cutting short the playing career of many top stars, and therefore the sports hospital will come to offer the needed support and treatment to injured players.

In the plan contained his policy document titled Reforming Ghana Football Palmer says in four years he would raise US$90.3million from GFA revenue based activities to fund the various projects he has outlined in his manifest

"Most of these are identifiable sources of funds to GFA. The planning horizon for the generation of these funds would span through a period of four (4) years. These prudential estimates are very conservative in nature as per the principle of budgetary estimates with the finance committee to be tasked to execute and target," the policy document reads.

"In business, scarce resources merit rationalization and prioritization of funds judiciously to achieve value for money spending. The credibility and reputation of GFA has sunk that low to render the GFA financially unattractive. It is incumbent on Team Palmer to make conscious efforts to rebrand, redirect, refocus and reform the GFA towards making it a superior brand with the tacit involvement of corporate Ghana in the game to create excitement and delight as it pertainsin other jurisdiction".

He disclosed these mouthwatering campaign promise during the unveiling of his manifesto on Wednesday at the Alisa Hotel.

Osei Kweku Palmer a former chairman of the Black Stars management committee and a member of the dissolved Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is one of the seven candidates vying for the vacant GFA presidency.