African players accounted for 11 of those goals, which is 20.7 %. Aside Players from Europe, Africans players registered more goals than those from other continents.

Bonaventure set the tone for match-day two of the UEFA Champions League when he lost the Real Madrid defence twice in the early kick-off on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Bonaventure

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis

The Nigerian striker scored twice for Club Brugge as the Belgians held Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League at the iconic Santiago Bernabeau Sports Stadium.

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

The Black Stars midfielder continued his impressive form when he hit the back of the net to double Atletico Madrid’s lead and sealed a 0-2 victory for Diego Simeone’s side at Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Boakye Yiadom

The Ghanaian forward’s powerful header for Red Star Belgrade put the game beyond the reach of Olympiacos in a game which ended 3-1 in favour of the Serbians on Tuesday.

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan who was one of the standout players for Ajax when they reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season, scored a volley as they hammered Valencia 0-3 at the Mestalla Stadium in Spain.

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi

The Real Madrid defender on-loan to Borussia Dortmund scored both goals for the German giants as they edged Slavia Prague. He was part of the Moroccan team that played in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane

The Senegalese broke the deadlock as Liverpool dug very deep before overcoming Red Bull Salzburg test in a 4-3 thriller at the Ansfield.

Mohammed Salah

Mohammed Salah

The Egyptian winger after enduring weeks of tough moments on the field, after going several games without scoring returned to his goal scoring form when he bagged two goals, including the match-winner to inspire Liverpool to a 4-3 victory against Red Bull Salzburg.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian striker scored the equaliser for Lille against Chelsea, but William restored the lead of the English as they earned an important away victory in the UEFA Champions League.