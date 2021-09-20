The 45-year-old played for Ghana between 1999 and 2006 and was part of the team that represented the country at its first World Cup in Germany.
Otto Addo to be named Black Stars assistant coach
Borussia Dortmund assistant manager Otto Addo is reportedly set to be named as an assistant coach of the Black Stars.
He also served as a scout for Ghana between 2013 and 2015 before taking up a role as assistant manager at FC Nordsjælland.
Addo has since served as an assistant coach for Borussia Monchengladbach and is currently serving in the same role at Bundesliga side Dortmund.
A report by 3news.com suggests he will be named as Black Stars assistant coach in the coming days after his appointment was approved by the Executive Council of the GFA and the government.
Meanwhile, former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is now the odds-on favourite to be named new manager of the Black Stars.
The FA is said to have settled on the Serbian tactician after failing to reach an agreement with other targets.
The 67-year-old remains Ghana’s most successful coach in the last three decades, having managed the team from 2008 to 2010.
Milovan guided the Black Stars to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.
He also took the West Africans to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, making Ghana only the third African nation to reach that far.
The appointment of Milovan and Addo as Black Stars coach and assistant coach, respectively, is expected to be officially announced on Wednesday.
