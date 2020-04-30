The other members of the committee are Mr. Kofi Owusu, Registrar at the Ashanti Region House of Chiefs and Lawrence Bruce Kyei who's a private legal practitioner.

Dr. Kwame Kyei was handed a 3-year mandate to run Kumasi Asante Kotoko by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

His tenure has come under scrutiny following allegations of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds, especially in relation to how Emmanuel Clottey's transfer saga with Esperance was handled.

In a statement released by the Chief of Staff of Manhyia Kofi Badu, Otumfuo has formed a 3-member committee to investigate Dr. Kwame Kyei's led Kotoko administration.

below is the statement.