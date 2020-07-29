Mohammed Salisu was handed his maiden call-up to the Black Stars this year, but he failed to honour the invitation.

Ghanaian football-loving fans on many occasions have made comments which suggest the player would be key to the scheme of things of the Black Stars, hence putting pressure on coach CK Akonnor to persuade the 23-year-old to play for Ghana.

CK Akonnor in an interview with Angel FM said that Mohammed Salisu is not ready to play for the Black Stars, because he is not making himself available for national team call-up.

Mohammed Salisu’s family has cleared the air, saying their son is ever ready to play for the Black Stars.

PRESS STATEMENT ON SALISU MOHAMMED’S ABSENCE ON NATIONAL DUTIES

The family of Abdul Karim Salisu Mohammed wish to correct and clarify news gaining momentum in some media circles which seems to suggest that our son has rejected the opportunity to play for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

We further wish to state unequivocally that our son is a proud Ghanaian and very ready to represent Ghana at every level and time. He is so much enthused to be associated with the Black Stars since it has been his dream to play for Ghana at the highest level.

However, we have received media reports on the contrary and it is really disturbing that journalists failed to ascertain the truth of his absence from national duties.

Salisu was indeed invited to play for the South Africa and São Tomé games for the African Cup qualification but he was slightly injured then. He did not want to represent his beloved country with a hidden injury.

Again, Salisu availed himself for call ups into the junior national teams but he got those invitations at an unfavorable time of his career in Spain.

It is our wish that in subsequent matches of the Black Stars, our son will be available and represent the country.

We hope this statement will put to rest the numerous media conjectures and unproductive rumors which is geared at creating dissatisfaction by Ghanaians against our son. Salisu Mohammed is committed to the course of helping Ghana win an African Cup and qualification to the World Cup once again.

Thank you.

Family of Abdul Karim Salisu Mohammed.

The 23-year-old following a stellar La Liga campaign with Real Valladolid was named in the La Liga U-23 team of the season and the breakthrough team of the season.

He has been linked with Southampton and it is reported that a deal is eminent to be reached for the player to switch camp from the La Liga to the Premier League.