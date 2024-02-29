Para Games: Ghana’s gold-winning amputee football team demands owed bonuses

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, players and officials of the team complained of neglect and poor treatment.

The government is said to have promised the team a reward of $2000 per player for winning gold at the Africa Para Games but that pledge is yet to be fulfilled five months on.

ADVERTISEMENT

The technical director of Ghana’s amputee football team, Ali Jara, described the treatment of the Black Challenge as unfair.

"We have been struggling since immemorial each and every time. If the Amputee have to travel, they have to give their problem to the media and beg the authorities before,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

"In 2021, it took amputee players to pay for their participation at the Afcon, including the coach, all just to sacrifice for mother Ghana. When we won the trophy and brought it to Ghana. Currently the trophy is with the minister. I think it is unfair.”