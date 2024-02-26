Paris 2024Q: Zambia tie not over yet – Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle

However, Hauptle and her charges will have another chance to make amends when they face Zambia in the second leg in Ndola on Wednesday.

Although the Copper Queens are huge favourites ahead of the game, Hauptle believes the tie is “not yet over.”

Addressing journalists after her side’s loss to Zambia in Accra, the Swiss coach said she was looking forward to a different game in the second leg.

"Unfortunately we couldn’t deliver or succeed against Zambia in the first leg, but we have the second leg against Zambia," Hauptle said.

"I think when we put one goal in, it will explode down there and then we back in April for the fourth round against Morocco and then I hope that the stadium [Accra Sports Stadium] here is cooking and we can get a sold-out stadium."

Racheal Kundananji’s first-half strike was the difference when Zambia defeated Ghana in the first leg of the 2024 Olympic qualifier.