Partey makes UCL debut for Arsenal in dramatic 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich

The Gunners couldn’t make their home advantage count in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals as they were held to a draw by the German champions.

Mikel Arteta’s side went into Tuesday’s game as slight favourites due to Bayern’s inconsistent form in recent months.

And the English giants made their early dominance count by opening the scoring after just 12 minutes when Bukayo Saka curled in a beautiful effort.

Arsenal could’ve been 2-0 up a few minutes later but Ben Whit shot straight into the hands of Manuel Neuer when he was presented with a rare one-on-one chance.

The Gunners were made to pay for their wasted chance, with Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane scoring a few minutes apart to turn the game on its head.

The English side would eventually snatch a draw in the second half following substitute Leandro Trossard’s close finish to ensure the spoils were shared.

Partey came on for his Champions League debut in an Arsenal shirt when he replaced Havertz with just four minutes to the end of the game.

The 30-year-old immediately got involved in the team’s play and was yellow-carded three minutes later after stopping a counterattack.

Partey, however, nearly created the winning goal for Arsenal when he played Saka through on goal in the 95th minute of injury time but the winger couldn’t score and cluttered into Neuer – an incident that the referee didn’t deem a penalty

Before now, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder hadn’t featured for Arsenal on their return to the Champions League after being blighted by injuries.