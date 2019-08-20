Manchester United missed an opportunity to walk away with all the three points after Paul Pogba threw away a penalty at a time the game was tied at 1-1.

Pogba’s penalty was easily saved by Wolves stopper Rui Patricio and the points were shared after a 1-1 draw.

The spot-kick wasted by the 26-year-old midfielder is his fourth miss in 11 penalties taken.

Rashford scored against Chelsea on the opening day of the season after winning the spot-kick and moved to two out of two scored in a United shirt.

And United striker Anthony Martial has converted both of his league spot-kicks, and only missed one of his seven during his time at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba is infamous for missing four spot-kicks from 11 kicks, which makes him the sixth-worst penalty taker, but there are far worst takers than the former Juventus central midfielder.

READ MORE: Manchester United 'disgusted' by racist abuse of Pogba

Former Aston Villa player Juan Pablo Angel leads the pack with the lowest penalty conversion rate of five out of ten.

This is followed by Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City. He has scored seven of the 12 spot-kicks taken.

Steed Malbranque and Dwight Yorke who played for Middlesbrough and Manchester United, respectively are tied on the third position with a poor conversion rate of four out of 10 kicks.

Ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Philips occupies the sixth position in the list of worst penalty takers in English Premier League history, having scored 11 of the 18 penalty kicks.