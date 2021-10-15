Paul Pogba look-alike begs to meet Manchester United star

In a recent video posted on Instagram, he noted that it was his dream to meet the former Juventus star.

Pogba has been in imperious form this season, having recorded seven assists in seven matches for Manchester United.

He also played an instrumental role as France defeated Spain in the final of the UEFA Nations League to win the trophy.

The midfielder’s contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if he’ll extend it.

Meanwhile, despite his contract situation, Pogba seems happy at Old Trafford and has a good relationship with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In September, the Frenchman was permitted to grace Burna Boy’s concert immediately after playing in his side’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Pogba was one of the stars of the show as the Red Devils thumped their opponents on a lively day at Old Trafford that saw Cristiano Ronaldo score twice on his second debut.

The France international provided two assists in the game as he set up the goals scored by Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard.

AFP

Just a few hours after the game, Pogba was spotted performing alongside Nigerian afrobeat star Burna Boy at a concert at Heaton Park.

The singer had earlier gone to Old Trafford to watch Pogba in action against Newcastle United and the footballer reciprocated the love.