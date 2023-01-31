According to FIFA, this amount represents salaries owed the Ivorian player and the illegal termination of his contract.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pay Ahmed Toure the GHS101,500 you owe him – FIFA orders Medeama
The FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber has ordered Ghanaian Premier League club Medeama to pay its former player Ahmed Toure a sum of GHS101,500.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Medeama SC in 2021 parted ways with the former Asante Kotoko striker after he spent a short stay in Tarkwa.
Following the latest order from the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber, Medeama has the next 45 days to pay the aforementioned amount or face a transfer ban.
Pulse Ghana
The decision by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber has been duly communicated to Medeama SC with the club now considering its options at the table.
Per the ruling, Medeama will face a transfer ban if it fails to abide by the decision.
ADVERTISEMENT
More from category
-
Pay Ahmed Toure the GHS101,500 you owe him – FIFA orders Medeama
-
More than 75% of the Black Galaxies players are over 35 years – Nyaho-Tamakloe claims
-
Ghana did not deserve to lose against Niger – Annor Walker