Pay Ahmed Toure the GHS101,500 you owe him – FIFA orders Medeama

Medeama SC in 2021 parted ways with the former Asante Kotoko striker after he spent a short stay in Tarkwa.

Following the latest order from the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber, Medeama has the next 45 days to pay the aforementioned amount or face a transfer ban.

Pulse Ghana

The decision by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber has been duly communicated to Medeama SC with the club now considering its options at the table.