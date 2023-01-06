ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana 'willing' to rename stadium after Pele - NSA boss

Emmanuel Ayamga

The National Sports Authority (NSA) says it is open to naming a stadium in Ghana in honour of Brazilian legend Pele.

This was confirmed by the Director-General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi, who said the Authority is willing to make it happen.

His declaration follows a request by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who announced that the football governing body will ask its member associations to name a stadium after Pele.

“For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pele,” Infantino said.

“We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele.”

The NSA has now opened its doors to renaming a stadium in Ghana after Pele, who visited the West African country during his playing days.

“The call by Infantino for nations to name a stadium in recognition of the football king, Pelé, is something many nations always do to honour their hero,” Prof. Twumasi told the GNA.

“For me, it is a good motivation for young players who aspire to reach the pinnacle of football and also serves as a magnet to unite people around the world.

“There are procedures to be followed in the renaming of the stadium and as we did with the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, and we are willing to engage appropriate stakeholders to make this happen, especially given the vast number of unnamed new sporting facilities in the country.”

Pele sadly passed away last Thursday, December 29, 2022, following a long battle with colon cancer.

A three-time FIFA World Cup winner, Pele scored over 1000 goals in his career and is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time.

Meanwhile, early this week, Cape Verde became the first country to take steps towards renaming a stadium after the Brazil great.

