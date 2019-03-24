Michael Accam, an accountant, passed away following a battle with cancer.

He celebrated his goals by pointing to the heavens, dropping to his knees on the first one, clearly overcome by emotion.

''It wasn’t planned,'' Accam said of his celebration in the 3-0 win over Columbus Crew in the MLS.

''I just scored and everything just came out. I felt emotional and I knew my dad was watching this game wherever he is.

''He didn’t [get to see me play]. That’s why I’m really sad because I was planning to bring him here this year to watch some of our games. But unfortunately it didn’t happen. So today was for him.''

Accam had the option to return home for his dad's funeral but preferred to stay and do his job.

''The club asked me if I wanted to go back for my dad’s funeral, but I told them this was the only thing that gives me joy,'' Accam said after the Union's 3-0 Week 4 win over Columbus Crew SC.

''It's tough going home. So I left everything on the field. I put my emotions and everything it would take to give the club.''

Ghanasoccernet