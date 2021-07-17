Photos from Hearts of Oak’s coronation as Ghana Premier League champions

The Phobians finally laid their hands of the league trophy after Saturday’s game against WAFA in Sogakope.
Fans of Hearts of Oak are currently in overdrive following the club’s coronation as Ghana Premier League champions.
The Phobians finally laid their hands of the league trophy after Saturday’s game against WAFA in Sogakope.
The Phobians were beaten 1-0 by the Academy Boys, with Atte Youssifou’s second half strike separating the two teams.
However, the result did not matter as the club ended its 12-year wait for a major trophy, having endured a dry spell since 2009.
Here are more photos from Hearts’ coronation:
