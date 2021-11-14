Photos: Kotoko star Fabio Gama and his wife welcome baby girl

The Brazilian footballer went ahead to share photos of a test kit confirming his wife’s pregnancy on social media.

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, Gama again took to Instagram to share the exciting news of his wife’s successful delivery.

Having shared the first photos of their newborn daughter, the footballer added the caption: “Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a real blessing.”

Meanwhile, the African Sports Center for Data, Research and Technology (ASC) has named Gama as the most attractive player in the Ghana Premier League.

The Asante Kotoko star has replaced Legon Cities forward Asamoah Gyan as the poster boy of the Ghanaian topflight.

In its 2021 report on the Ghanaian league, the Center named Hearts of Oak duo Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Salifu Ibrahim, and Emmanuel Gyamfi as the other attractive players in the league.