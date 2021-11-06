RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Majeed Waris receives honorary doctorate degree from UK’s Hartpury College

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris has been awarded a sports honorary degree by the Hartpury College in the United Kingdom (UK).

The 30-year-old received the honour on Thursday, November 4, 2021, during a short ceremony at the campus of the College.

Waris was born in Lamashegu in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region, and moved to England at a very young age.

The footballer joined the Hartpury College, while simultaneously gaining a place at the Nike Academy.

His talent and brilliance on the pitch later earned him a place in the reserve side at Forest Green Rovers.

Waris secured a dream move to Swedish side BK Hacken in 2010, where he blossomed into a full Ghana international.

The striker expressed his gratitude to the Hartpury College for supporting him throughout his football career.

“I’m honoured to receive the sports honorary degree Award in Hartpury college (UK) yesterday,” he wrote on Twitter.

“[I] Want to say a big thanks to RTD and Hartpury college for their continuous support and also to my family, friends and team mate.”

Waris currently plied his trade at Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg, where he has made nine appearances this season.

