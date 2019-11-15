The Black Stars yesterday hosted Bafana Bafana in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium.

Goals from Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus were enough as Kwesi Appiah’s men recorded a comfortable 2-0 win.

However, the game was briefly interrupted in the second half when a young man surprisingly invaded the pitch.

In what was a rather comical scene, the pitch invader put several security personnel to their paces as spectators watched on in amusement.

Having chased him around the pitch for a while, the security personnel finally got hold of him and escorted him away.

The Police has now revealed that the pitch invader is currently in custody and will be arraigned before court today.

This was confirmed by the Central Regional Police Commander, COP Paul Awuni, in interview with Accra-based Happy FM.

“Pitch invader in yesterday’s AFCON 2021 qualifier between the Black Stars and Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium, in Police custody and will be arraigned for court today,” COP Paul Awuni is quoted as saying.

Below is a video of how the young man invaded the pitch: