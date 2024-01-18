Player Ratings: Check out how the Black Stars fared in their draw against Egypt

Mohammed Kudus seemed destined to give Ghana all three points after passing a late fitness test to be named in the starting line-up.

And despite scoring a double, the West Ham star’s efforts were not enough as Egypt twice came back from a goal down to salvage a draw, thanks to goals from Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed.

Check out how the starting XI performed in the game:

Richard Ofori: 5/10 – The Black Stars skipper had a relatively calm game today as compared to the one against Cape Verde on Sunday. Ofori was the less busy of the goalkeepers and as the Black Stars backline kept the Egyptian attackers in check

Denis Odoi: 4/10 – The Club Brugge defender had another lackluster performance. His flank was the main target for the Egyptian attackers and struggled all night to contain them

Gideon Mensah: 5/10 – Facing off against Liverpool and Egyptian superstar Mohammed Salah, Gideon Mensah gave a good account of himself in the first half.

Mohammed Salisu: 6/10 – The Monaco strongman was solid at the back in today’s game. With Ghana conceding two goals from errors, the central defense had very little to do against the Egyptian attackers

Alexander Djiku: 6/10 – Coming off his man-of-the-match performance against Cape Verde, Alexander Djiku had another good game against the Pharaohs. He made timely clearances that saved the Black Stars from conceding in the dying minutes.

Salis Abdul Samed: 6/10 – Chosen ahead of Baba Iddrisu in this game, the Lens midfielder was the engine for the Black Stars. Salis made sure the center back pairing of Djiku and Mohammed had little to do at the back.

Majeed Ashimeru: 7/10 – Majeed Ashimeru was once again one of the brightest spots for the Black Stars in this game. His timely take ons created some scoring chances for Ghana in the first half, however the attackers couldn’t pounce.

Mohammed Kudus: 9/10 – The West Ham man showed why he is the future of the Black Stars. Coming back injury and having missed out of the opening game against Cape Verde, Mohhamed Kudus powered the Ghanaian attack. His sweet left footed shot got Ghana it’s opening goal in injury time in the first half. Kudus delivered again in the second half when his shot deflected against an Egyptian defender to give Ghana the second goal.

Inaki Williams: 4/10 – This was a game Inaki Williams would like to forget very quickly. He was ineffective on the flanks and his erratic back pass let to the Egyptian first equalizer in the second half.

Jordan Ayew: 5/10 – As one of the experienced players in the team, Jordan Ayew had another quiet game. He didn’t cause much damage to the Egyptians on the flanks and many opportunities to pass to the other Ghanaian forwards in the game but chose to look for freekicks instead.