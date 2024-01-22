Player Ratings: How Ghana fared in the shocking draw against Mozambique

Two well-taken penalties by Jordan Ayew on either side of the half were not enough for Chris Hughton’s side, with Mozambique fighting back to restore parity with two late goals.

The results put the Black Stars on the brink of elimination from the AFCON in two successive editions.

Check out how the players fared in this game:

Richard Ofori: 3/10 – The Orlando Pirates shot-stopper cost Ghana the game and a place in the last 16 of the competition. Richard Ofori’s last-minute mistake to touch a ball that was going out gifted the Mozambicans a corner which they scored the equalizer from.

Denis Odoi: 4/10 – Denis Odoi’s presence as the weakest link in Ghana’s defense continued as the Mozambicans exploited his of the flanks in most of their attacks.

Gideon Mensah: 5/10 – Mensah was one of Ghana’s busiest defenders on the night. The Auxerre player made some daunting runs into the Mozambican half, however, his crosses failed to connect with any of the Ghanaian attackers for a goal.

Mohammed Salisu: 6/10 – The former Southampton defender played another solid game after his howler in the first game against Cape Verde. Salisu’s tandem with Djiku has proven to be the rock for the Black Stars and it showed in his good performance this evening.

Alexander Djiku: 6/10 – Arguably Ghana’s best defender at the tournament so far, Alexander Djiku put in another solid shift in the game. However, his late tackle on a Mozambican defender prevented a goal against Ghana but the yellow card he got afterward will take him out of the Black Stars next game.

Salis Abdul Samed: 6/10 – Salis was the main anchor in midfield for the Black Stars today. With the first-half injury of Majeed Ashimeru, the Lens player took the role of steering the team from defense to attack.

Majeed Ashimeru: 4/10 – The Anderlecht playmaker had to make way for Baba Iddrisu through injury earlier in the first half.

Mohammed Kudus: 6/10 – After a quiet first half, Mohammed Kudus came alive for the Black Stars in the second half and his effort got the team the second penalty which Jordan Ayew scored from. He dictated the offensive tempo of the game for Ghana throughout the second half.

Joseph Paintsil: 6/10 – The Genk winger justified his inclusion back into the starting lineup by being Ghana’s liveliest player in the first half. His trickery got the Black Stars their first penalty when he was fouled in the penalty box of the Mozambicans after beating his marker. Strangely he was taken off at half time by Chris Hughton for Andre Ayew.

Jordan Ayew: 7/10 – Ghana’s two-goal hero and one of the best players on the day. Jordan led by experience and his two penalty goals were calmly taken.