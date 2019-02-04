According to the former boss of Airtel Ghana, a group of people who have the interest of Ghana football at heart, didn’t mention the wellbeing of footballers when they had a meeting with the Normalisation Committee.

“Most people who came to speak to us did not mention the players,” she said Monday on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show.

But “the people who make the game are the footballer,” she argued.

Drawing on her business experience, Mrs. Quist said the key to successful business is to first develop a good product. “When you have a product, you ensure that you have a good product. The players are the product of football.”

According to Mrs. Quist, the players, who are the product around which football administration and business are built, are confronted with “contractual issues, developing [players] and the welfare of players.”

As a result, her committee has made the players the focus of their attention and the running theme in every conversation they have with any other stakeholder. “We turn the conversation to the players,” she said, adding that they ask those who appear before them to address how those concerns affect the players.

The Normalisation Committee constituted last year to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), after the Anas expose’.