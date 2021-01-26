READ MORE: Today In History: Ivory Coast beat Ghana in marathon shootout to win first AFCON

Salifu Ibrahim has secured five Most Valuable Player awards, while his closest contender Gladson Awako has won it on four occasions.

Below is the list of players with Most Man of the Match awards

Man of the Match after matchday 10

Players NO_of award Club

Salifu Ibrahim 5 Eleven Wonders

Gladson Awako 4 Great Olympics

Benjamin Acquah 3 Ebusua Dwarfs

Moro Salifu 3 Bechem United

The race for the Goal King is very keen, with both WAFA marksman Daniel Lomotey and Karela’s goal poacher Diawisie Taylor tied on 8 goals as the leading top scorers.

The two leading top scorers in the league failed to find the back of the net on matchday 10 of the GPL.

GPL top scorers after matchday 10

Below is the list of the leading top scorers after Matchday 10

Players Goals Club

Daniel Lomotey 8 Goals WAFA

Diaswisie Taylor 8 Goals Karela FC

Kwame Opoku- 6 Goals Asante Kotoko

Yahaya Mohammed 5 Goals Aduana Stars

Yaw Annor 5 Goals Ashanti Gold

Kwame Peprah 4 Goals King Faisal

Victor Aidoo 4 Goals Hearts of Oka

Maxwell Quaye 4 Goals Great Olympics

Kwame Boateng 4 Goals Karela FC

Hans Kwofie 4 Goals Ashanti Gold

Joseph Esso 4 Goals Dreams FC

Mohammed Abass 4 Goals Medeama

Moro Salifu 4 Goals Bechem United

Man of the Match winners on Matchday 10

Sunday 24th January 2021

Dreams Fc 4-1 Liberty

Philomon Baffour of Dreams Football Club

Medeama SC 2-1 Inter Allies

Mohammed Abass of Medeama SC

Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 WAFA SC

Michael Asamoah of Ebusua_Dwarfs

Elmina Sharks 2-1 Bechem United

Ishmael Hammond of Elmina Sharks

Eleven Wonders 1-0 King Faisal

Rashid Mohammed of Techiman XI Wonders

Asante Kotoko 0-1 Aduana Stars

Ishmael Ganiu of Asante Kotoko

Saturday 23rd January, 2021

Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Hearts

Ushau Abu of Berekum Chelsea

Great Olympics 0-0 Karela

Kwaku Osei of Karela

Friday 22nd January, 2021

Legon Cities 5-2 Ashanti Gold SC

Baba Mahama of Legon Cities

Results and scorers on matchday 10

Matchday 10

Sunday 24th January, 2021

Dreams Fc 4-1 Liberty

Scorer: Agyenim Boateng Mensah 36, 70 Joseph Esso 39, 89/Daniel Antwi 44

Medeama SC 2-1 Inter Allies

Scorer: Mohammed Abass 52, 64/Nafiu Sulemana 70

Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 WAFA SC

Scorer: Albert Hammond 51/Daniel Owusu 14

Elmina Sharks 2-1 Bechem United

Scorer: Tahir Mensah 85, Ishmael Hammond 90+5/Salifu Moro 90+2

Eleven Wonders 1-0 King Faisal

Scorer: Prince Okraku 90+3

Asante Kotoko 0-1 Aduana Stars

Scorer: Samuel Bioh

Saturday 23rd January, 2021

Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Hearts

Great Olympics 0-0 Karela

Friday 22nd January, 2021

Legon Cities 5-2 AshantiGold SC

Scorer: Nasiru Mmoro , Jonah Attuquaye 45+1,Baba Mahama 49, Cudjoe David 52, 62/ Annor 6, 32