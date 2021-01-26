READ MORE: Today In History: Ivory Coast beat Ghana in marathon shootout to win first AFCON
Salifu Ibrahim has secured five Most Valuable Player awards, while his closest contender Gladson Awako has won it on four occasions.
Below is the list of players with Most Man of the Match awards
Players NO_of award Club
Salifu Ibrahim 5 Eleven Wonders
Gladson Awako 4 Great Olympics
Benjamin Acquah 3 Ebusua Dwarfs
Moro Salifu 3 Bechem United
The race for the Goal King is very keen, with both WAFA marksman Daniel Lomotey and Karela’s goal poacher Diawisie Taylor tied on 8 goals as the leading top scorers.
The two leading top scorers in the league failed to find the back of the net on matchday 10 of the GPL.
Below is the list of the leading top scorers after Matchday 10
Players Goals Club
Daniel Lomotey 8 Goals WAFA
Diaswisie Taylor 8 Goals Karela FC
Kwame Opoku- 6 Goals Asante Kotoko
Yahaya Mohammed 5 Goals Aduana Stars
Yaw Annor 5 Goals Ashanti Gold
Kwame Peprah 4 Goals King Faisal
Victor Aidoo 4 Goals Hearts of Oka
Maxwell Quaye 4 Goals Great Olympics
Kwame Boateng 4 Goals Karela FC
Hans Kwofie 4 Goals Ashanti Gold
Joseph Esso 4 Goals Dreams FC
Mohammed Abass 4 Goals Medeama
Moro Salifu 4 Goals Bechem United
Man of the Match winners on Matchday 10
Sunday 24th January 2021
Dreams Fc 4-1 Liberty
Philomon Baffour of Dreams Football Club
Medeama SC 2-1 Inter Allies
Mohammed Abass of Medeama SC
Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 WAFA SC
Michael Asamoah of Ebusua_Dwarfs
Elmina Sharks 2-1 Bechem United
Ishmael Hammond of Elmina Sharks
Eleven Wonders 1-0 King Faisal
Rashid Mohammed of Techiman XI Wonders
Asante Kotoko 0-1 Aduana Stars
Ishmael Ganiu of Asante Kotoko
Saturday 23rd January, 2021
Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Hearts
Ushau Abu of Berekum Chelsea
Great Olympics 0-0 Karela
Kwaku Osei of Karela
Friday 22nd January, 2021
Legon Cities 5-2 Ashanti Gold SC
Baba Mahama of Legon Cities
Results and scorers on matchday 10
Matchday 10
Sunday 24th January, 2021
Dreams Fc 4-1 Liberty
Scorer: Agyenim Boateng Mensah 36, 70 Joseph Esso 39, 89/Daniel Antwi 44
Medeama SC 2-1 Inter Allies
Scorer: Mohammed Abass 52, 64/Nafiu Sulemana 70
Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 WAFA SC
Scorer: Albert Hammond 51/Daniel Owusu 14
Elmina Sharks 2-1 Bechem United
Scorer: Tahir Mensah 85, Ishmael Hammond 90+5/Salifu Moro 90+2
Eleven Wonders 1-0 King Faisal
Scorer: Prince Okraku 90+3
Asante Kotoko 0-1 Aduana Stars
Scorer: Samuel Bioh
Saturday 23rd January, 2021
Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Hearts
Great Olympics 0-0 Karela
Friday 22nd January, 2021
Legon Cities 5-2 AshantiGold SC
Scorer: Nasiru Mmoro , Jonah Attuquaye 45+1,Baba Mahama 49, Cudjoe David 52, 62/ Annor 6, 32