Kevin-Prince Boateng and his half-brother Jerome Boateng made history in the 2010 FIFA World Cup when they became the first brothers to play against each other at the Mundial when Germany faced off with Ghana in the group stage.

Mesut Ozil scored the only goal of the game as Germany defeated Ghana 1-0 to finish top of Group D.

“Of course it was very special. Never before have two brothers played against each other at a World Cup," the Besiktas forward said in a chat with his brother on Instagram.

"I don't think I slept at all the night before. The media made it a big story, partly because there were a few misunderstandings at times," he added.

The brothers also played against each other during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The 33-year-old has had stints with Tottenham, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona, Fiorentina, etc.

Kevin-Prince Boateng is now on loan at Besiktas in the Turkish topflight league from Fiorentina.