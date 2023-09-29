Police approves protest at Ghana Football Association on October 4

The protesters will march to the GFA’s office in Accra before presenting a petition to the Association and and the Minister of Youth and Sports.

“The Accra Regional Police Command acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 25th September, 2023 on the above subject matter,” a statement from the Police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pursuant to meeting held between you and the Police at the Regional Headquarters, Accra on 26th September, 2023 it was agreed that: You embark on your intended demonstration on 4th October, 2023 between the hours of 9am and 2pm.

“You shall present petition to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Minister of Youth and Sports. You shall ensure that there is no infiltration. The Police wish to assure you that it will provide you with the needed security coverage for your intended demonstration according to its mandate.”

This follows the #OccupyJulorbiHouse that kickstarted last Thursday, September 21, 2023, to coincide with the commemoration of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, which was a national holiday.

The three-day protest, which ended on Saturday, was geared towards campaigning against corruption, economic hardship and demanding accountability from politicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the protesters were stopped from demonstrating on Thursday by the Police, with many of them also getting arrested in the process before later being released.

Reports also emerged that some journalists covering the protest were detained, although the Police later refuted the claim.

Ghanaians on social media mounted pressure on celebrities and sportsmen to add their voices to the call for better standards of living in the country.

Some personalities in the entertainment industry, including Stonebwoy, Pappy Kojo and M.anifest, ultimately showed up for the protest on the third day.