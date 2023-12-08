‘Preserve Abedi Pele’s sperm to produce talented footballers for Ghana’ – One Man Supporter

He explained that the fact that Abedi’s three sons – Andre, Jordan and Rahim – are all professional footballers backs his theory.

"For me, to give birth to four children and get three footballers out of them...I said the last time that the government should reach an agreement with him [Abedi Pele] and compensate Maha, his wife then get Maestro's semen and keep it at the vital house in Tema,” he said on Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“So the women who need semen to give birth will use it. At least we could get 10 footballers out of 100 babies. We will have a dedicated Abedi player semen. We should try and honour him.”

Abedi was a national treasure in the 1980s and 1990s and was part of the team that won the country’s last AFCON trophy in 1982.

He was also named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.

Abedi’s brother Kwame Ayew was also a member of the Ghana national team in the 2000s and featured at the AFCON.

