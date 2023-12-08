ADVERTISEMENT
‘Preserve Abedi Pele’s sperm to produce talented footballers for Ghana’ – One Man Supporter

Emmanuel Ayamga

The President of the Ghana Supporters Union has called on the government to reach an agreement with Abedi Ayew 'Pele' for his sperm to be preserved and used to produce other talented footballers.

Abraham Boakye, popularly known as One Man Supporter, believes the former UEFA Champions League winner has special genes to produce footballers.

He explained that the fact that Abedi’s three sons – Andre, Jordan and Rahim – are all professional footballers backs his theory.

"For me, to give birth to four children and get three footballers out of them...I said the last time that the government should reach an agreement with him [Abedi Pele] and compensate Maha, his wife then get Maestro's semen and keep it at the vital house in Tema,” he said on Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“So the women who need semen to give birth will use it. At least we could get 10 footballers out of 100 babies. We will have a dedicated Abedi player semen. We should try and honour him.”

Abedi was a national treasure in the 1980s and 1990s and was part of the team that won the country’s last AFCON trophy in 1982.

He was also named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.

Abedi’s brother Kwame Ayew was also a member of the Ghana national team in the 2000s and featured at the AFCON.

Three of his children, Rahim, Jordan and Andre, have also gone on to play for the national team, with the latter being the Black Stars’ current captain.

