According to her, the disaster has left her fearing for her life and hasn’t been able to sleep for the last four days.
Priscilla Okyere: Ghana midfielder says she’s scared to sleep despite escaping earthquake
Turkey-based Ghanaian footballer Priscilla Okyere has opened up on how she’s dealing with the earthquake that has hit the country.
“I have not been sleeping for four days - I'm so scared to go to sleep. Even today, we had a safe place to sleep. I haven't closed my eyes from 5am till now,” the midfielder told BBC Sport.
“When someone bangs the door, I wake up because I'm scared. I don't want to close my eyes and realise this thing is happening again.”
Earlier on Monday, it emerged that Ghana international Christian Atsu had been trapped in the rubble after the devastating earthquake in Turkey.
Atsu, who plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, had been trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.
However, after hours of searching for the duo, it was reported on Tuesday morning that the Ghanaian had finally been found alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital.
That news was shortlived as another update suggested the reports were false and that the footballer was still yet to be rescued.
Okyere also plays for Hatayspor’s women’s team and was lucky to have survived the earthquake, having since been relocated to Turkey’s capital, Ankara.
“I was terrified. I cried for days. I can't imagine how lucky we were to get out from that situation, because most people couldn't get out. But we were able to,” she added.
Okyere previously played for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the Ghana Women’s Premier League.
