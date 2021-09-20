Prosper Narteh Ogum: I'll make Kotoko the best club in Africa

He had an impressive spell with the Academy Boys, leading them to an impressive third-place finish in the Ghana Premier League last season.

Ogum will be expected to translate his vast experience to Kotoko, who failed to win any major trophy last term.

“I will do my best to make Asante Kotoko Sporting Club the best club in Ghana, Africa and the world,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I am awfully grateful for this opportunity to serve such a great club Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Everyone will be happy.

“I would like to use this opportunity to thank you all for your congratulatory messages, compliments and best wishes. I’m very grateful. Thanks to HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Board, Management and supporters for reposing trust in me.”