PSG and Chelsea wait to discover Champions League semi-final opponents

Thomas Tuchel's team were in control of the tie after winning 2-0 in Seville last week, and they held out in the return also played in the Spanish city despite losing 1-0 on the night to a superb stoppage-time overhead kick by the Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi.

Another Liverpool comeback?

Chelsea's form since Tuchel was appointed in late January continues to impress and they will be dangerous opponents for either Madrid or Liverpool in the last four.

"You see when Chelsea were last in the semi-finals. We are not used to being there. It's a big achievement," said Tuchel after his side dispatched the Portuguese champions.

Winners of the Champions League in 2012, Chelsea have not been this far since they knocked out PSG in the last eight in 2014 only to lose to Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.