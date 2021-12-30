Pulse Picks: 6 GPL coaches who lost their jobs in 2021

In 2021, there were several coaches who started the year managing some teams in the Ghana Premier League but got fired midway through the year.

Some lost their jobs at the tail end of last season, while others have faced the axe early in the current 2021/22 campaign.

Pulse Sports brings you a list of six Ghana Premier League coaches who lost their jobs in 2021:

Ignatius Osei Fosu

Pulse Ghana

Ignatius Oseu Fosu remains one of the most promising coaches on the local scene, but his stint with Medeama SC did not last.

The 35-year-old was appointed by the Tarkwah-based side before the start of the 2021/22 season but was sacked after failing to win any of their opening three league matches.

Osei Fosu led Medeama to two draws and one defeat, but these results were considered dire by the club’s hierarchy, leading to his sack in November.

Ernest Thompson Quartey

Pulse Ghana

Ernest Thompson Quartey became the second manager to be fired in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season after Ashanti Gold showed him the exit.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs coach joined the Miners in August but lasted just two months before being sacked in October.

Thompson Quartey guided Ashanti Gold to pick four points from their opening three matches but was sacked following a 2-0 defeat to King Faisal.

Mariano Barreto

Pulse Ghana

Mariano Barreto was hired as Asante Kotoko coach in March, but was fired after six months when the club ended the season without a trophy.

The Porcupine Warriors lost out on the league to rivals Hearts of Oak and also exited the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Despite finishing second in the league, Barreto was fired and replaced with Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogun ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.

Bashir Hayford

Pulse Ghana

Bashir Hayford signed a three-year deal with Legon Cities but didn’t even spend a year at the club after being fired in July.

The veteran manager started well but saw his tenure abruptly ended after the Royals found themselves battling relegation last season.

Maxwell Konadu was brought in as a member of the coaching staff before replacing Hayford at the tail end of last season.

Odartey Lamptey

Pulse Ghana

Nii Odartey Lamptey was a fine footballer during his heydays, but he hasn’t been able to repeat such magic in the dugout.

The ex-Ghana international joined Elmina Sharks last season and helped to save the club from relegation.

However, he resigned in December, claiming some of his players were deliberately sabotaging him. This was after Sharks lost 3-1 to Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.

Yaw Preko

Pulse Ghana

Yaw Preko was appointed as Medeama boss in March following Samuel Boadu’s departure to Hearts of Oak.

However, the former Ghana international lasted just seven months in the job before being fired in August.